Bayberry growers in E China's Xianju county find way to prosperity

People's Daily Online) 09:12, June 12, 2023

Photo taken on June 8 shows a farmer picking Chinese bayberries at an orchard in Xianju county, Taizhou city, east China's Zhejiang Province. (People's Daily Online/Zhang Yongtao)

Farmers in Xianju county, Taizhou city, east China's Zhejiang Province, have effectively increased their income by growing Chinese bayberries under an industrialized management model that features collaboration among brands, cooperatives, production bases, and farmers.

Xianju county is home to 33,000 Chinese bayberry-growing households and 450 Chinese bayberry cooperatives. As of the end of 2022, the county's output of Chinese bayberries exceeded 1 billion yuan ($140 million), while its brand value of Chinese bayberries reached nearly 2.5 billion yuan, and the entire industrial chain of the industry was valued at 3.5 billion yuan. In the same year, Chinese bayberries increased the annual income of each local household that grew the fruit by an average of 33,000 yuan.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)