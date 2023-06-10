Canada reports 10 new wildfires

Xinhua) 09:59, June 10, 2023

An aerial image taken on June 4, 2023 shows the magnitude of wildfires in Chapel Creek, British Columbia, Canada. With more than nine million acres of land burnt, over 20,000 residents evacuated and at least 400 fires still active, half of which are believed out of control, a staggering series of figures revealed on Wednesday by Canadian Minister of Emergency Preparedness Bill Blair showed that the country is facing an unprecedented battle against the raging wildfires. (BC Wildfire Service/Handout via Xinhua)

OTTAWA, June 9 (Xinhua) -- There were ten new wildfires burning in Canada on Friday, bringing the total number of wildfires in the country so far this year to 2,405, the Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre said.

There were 422 active wildfires on Friday, down from 431 on Thursday. The number of out-of-control wildfires fell to 219 on Friday from Thursday's 234, the centre said in a daily update on its website.

On Friday, there were 89 wildfires being held and 114 under control. Wildfires have so far devoured about 45,000 square kilometres of land in Canada, making 2023 one of the worst years for wildfires on record, according to the center.

In Alberta, unsettled weather brought new starts. Hot and dry windy weather was across the north, and extreme fire weather is expected.

In Ontario, two larger fires in the far north were receiving some limited suppression action and ignition. More lightning fires from existing and new lightning are expected, the centre said.

Firefighters spray hot spots in Shelburne County, Nova Scotia, Canada, on June 3, 2023. With more than nine million acres of land burnt, over 20,000 residents evacuated and at least 400 fires still active, half of which are believed out of control, a staggering series of figures revealed on Wednesday by Canadian Minister of Emergency Preparedness Bill Blair showed that the country is facing an unprecedented battle against the raging wildfires. (Nova Scotia Government/Handout via Xinhua)

An aircraft flies over wildfires near the West Kiskatinaw River in British Columbia, Canada, on June 8, 2023. With more than nine million acres of land burnt, over 20,000 residents evacuated and at least 400 fires still active, half of which are believed out of control, a staggering series of figures revealed on Wednesday by Canadian Minister of Emergency Preparedness Bill Blair showed that the country is facing an unprecedented battle against the raging wildfires. (BC Wildfire Service/Handout via Xinhua)

