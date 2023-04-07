Canada's employment continues upward trend in March

Xinhua) 09:00, April 07, 2023

OTTAWA, April 6 (Xinhua) -- Canada's employment grew by 35,000, or 0.2 percent, in March, following little change in February and strong growth in January and December, Statistics Canada said on Thursday.

Employment has generally trended up since September 2022. Over that period, the number of people employed has increased by 383,000, or 1.9 percent, the national statistical agency said.

Employment gains in March were concentrated among private sector employees and there was little change in the number of public sector employees and self-employed workers, the agency said.

According to the agency, for the fourth consecutive month, the unemployment rate was 5 percent in March, just above the record low of 4.9 percent observed in June and July of 2022.

Total hours worked rose 0.4 percent in March and were up 1.6 percent on a year-over-year basis, the agency said.

Average hourly wages rose 5.3 percent to 33.12 Canadian dollars (24.5 U.S. dollars) on a year-over-year basis in March, compared with 5.4 percent in February, Statistics Canada said.

