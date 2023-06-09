China launches campaign against gun, explosives crimes
BEIJING, June 8 (Xinhua) -- Chinese authorities Thursday announced plans to launch a three-year campaign to crack down on crimes involving guns and explosives.
Running through to the end of 2025, the campaign aims to root out such crimes and their breeding grounds, removing hidden dangers to public security and social stability, said the Ministry of Public Security.
The ministry and relevant government departments urged relentless efforts to take strict action against gun and explosive-related crimes, calling for eradicating the crimes at the source.
Since 2020, local authorities across China have carried out campaigns against such offenses, leading to a notable decrease in major gun and explosive-related criminal cases. The number of gun and explosive-related criminal cases hit a record low in the country in 2022, said the ministry.
Photos
Related Stories
- More than half of U.S. teachers say carrying gun to class would make schools less safe
- U.S. gun violence survivors struggle with long-term trauma: study
- U.S. gun violence could damage 2026 World Cup: Spectrum News 1
- Strict gun laws not enough to protect children at high risk of violence in U.S.: research
- More Americans fearful of gun violence in schools: poll
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.