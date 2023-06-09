China launches campaign against gun, explosives crimes

BEIJING, June 8 (Xinhua) -- Chinese authorities Thursday announced plans to launch a three-year campaign to crack down on crimes involving guns and explosives.

Running through to the end of 2025, the campaign aims to root out such crimes and their breeding grounds, removing hidden dangers to public security and social stability, said the Ministry of Public Security.

The ministry and relevant government departments urged relentless efforts to take strict action against gun and explosive-related crimes, calling for eradicating the crimes at the source.

Since 2020, local authorities across China have carried out campaigns against such offenses, leading to a notable decrease in major gun and explosive-related criminal cases. The number of gun and explosive-related criminal cases hit a record low in the country in 2022, said the ministry.

