Citizens protest new police training facility in U.S. Atlanta

Xinhua) 13:06, June 09, 2023

WASHINGTON, June 8 (Xinhua) -- Citizens in Atlanta City have been protesting over the 31 million U.S. dollars approved on Tuesday in public support for the construction of a police and fire training facility, according to a CNN report.

The facility is dubbed "Cop City" by opponents. Dozens of people have been arrested during protests on the site. Early in January, an activist was fatally shot by law enforcement forces as they worked to clear the site, according to officials.

The plan has been a point of contention since its conception. Some of the opponents argue that there was little public input. Conservationists worry that the facility will carve out a chunk of much-needed forest land, while activists say it will militarize police forces and contribute to increasing police brutality, said the report.

