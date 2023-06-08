Xi urges Inner Mongolia to pursue green development, advance Chinese modernization

Xinhua) 16:42, June 08, 2023

HOHHOT, June 8 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, has called on north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region to adhere to its strategic position, pursue green development, and strive to write a new chapter of Chinese modernization.

Xi, also Chinese president and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks during an inspection tour in the autonomous region.

