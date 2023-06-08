Home>>
Xi urges Inner Mongolia to pursue green development, advance Chinese modernization
(Xinhua) 16:42, June 08, 2023
HOHHOT, June 8 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, has called on north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region to adhere to its strategic position, pursue green development, and strive to write a new chapter of Chinese modernization.
Xi, also Chinese president and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks during an inspection tour in the autonomous region.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Innovation transforms China's saline-alkali fields into fertile land
- Xi sends congratulatory letter to first Forum on Building up China's Cultural Strength
- Full text of Xi Jinping's congratulatory letter to first Forum on Building up China's Cultural Strength
- Xi calls for sustained efforts to create new miracles in combating desertification
- Xi calls for more efforts to shoulder new cultural mission in congratulatory letter to forum on building up nation's cultural strength
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.