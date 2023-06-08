Philippine president stresses vital role of key Filipino-Chinese business organization

Xinhua) 14:15, June 08, 2023

MANILA, June 7 (Xinhua) -- Philippine President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos on Wednesday underlined the vital role of the Federation of Filipino-Chinese Chambers of Commerce and Industry, Inc. (FFCCCII) in the country's economic growth.

"Now, more than ever, we call for our (government's) reliable partnership with the federation as we strive to revitalize and transform our economy in this critical period of our history," Marcos said during the oath-taking rites in the presidential palace for the new officers of the FFCCCII.

Marcos assured the federation of his administration's support, vowing to continue listening to the concerns of the businessmen and facilitate business activities.

Marcos also thanked the FFCCCII for linking the Philippines and China through the years, as the two nations mark the 48th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations this month, saying the federation has been at the forefront of attracting investments and bringing various economic opportunities that benefit the people of the Philippines.

