Low-carbon E-mobility Showcase activity held at UN Office at Nairobi

Xinhua) 09:43, June 08, 2023

A staff member prepares to charge an electric bicycle during a Low-carbon E-mobility Showcase activity in Nairobi, Kenya, on June 7, 2023. During the ongoing second session of the United Nations Habitat Assembly, a Low-carbon E-mobility Showcase activity was held at United Nations Office at Nairobi. (Xinhua/Han Xu)

A man rides an electric bicycle during a Low-carbon E-mobility Showcase activity in Nairobi, Kenya, on June 7, 2023. (Xinhua/Han Xu)

A man rides an electric scooter during a Low-carbon E-mobility Showcase activity in Nairobi, Kenya, on June 6, 2023. (Xinhua/Han Xu)

People visit an electric bus during a Low-carbon E-mobility Showcase activity in Nairobi, Kenya, on June 7, 2023. (Xinhua/Han Xu)

People ride electric scooters during a Low-carbon E-mobility Showcase activity in Nairobi, Kenya, on June 7, 2023. (Xinhua/Han Xu)

People visit an electric bus during a Low-carbon E-mobility Showcase activity in Nairobi, Kenya, on June 7, 2023. (Xinhua/Han Xu)

A woman rides an electric bicycle during a Low-carbon E-mobility Showcase activity in Nairobi, Kenya, on June 7, 2023. (Xinhua/Han Xu)

A woman rides an electric bicycle during a Low-carbon E-mobility Showcase activity in Nairobi, Kenya, on June 7, 2023. (Xinhua/Han Xu)

A man stands on an electric scooter during a Low-carbon E-mobility Showcase activity in Nairobi, Kenya, on June 6, 2023. (Xinhua/Han Xu)

