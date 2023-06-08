Low-carbon E-mobility Showcase activity held at UN Office at Nairobi
A staff member prepares to charge an electric bicycle during a Low-carbon E-mobility Showcase activity in Nairobi, Kenya, on June 7, 2023. During the ongoing second session of the United Nations Habitat Assembly, a Low-carbon E-mobility Showcase activity was held at United Nations Office at Nairobi. (Xinhua/Han Xu)
A man rides an electric bicycle during a Low-carbon E-mobility Showcase activity in Nairobi, Kenya, on June 7, 2023. During the ongoing second session of the United Nations Habitat Assembly, a Low-carbon E-mobility Showcase activity was held at United Nations Office at Nairobi. (Xinhua/Han Xu)
A man rides an electric scooter during a Low-carbon E-mobility Showcase activity in Nairobi, Kenya, on June 6, 2023. During the ongoing second session of the United Nations Habitat Assembly, a Low-carbon E-mobility Showcase activity was held at United Nations Office at Nairobi. (Xinhua/Han Xu)
People visit an electric bus during a Low-carbon E-mobility Showcase activity in Nairobi, Kenya, on June 7, 2023. During the ongoing second session of the United Nations Habitat Assembly, a Low-carbon E-mobility Showcase activity was held at United Nations Office at Nairobi. (Xinhua/Han Xu)
People ride electric scooters during a Low-carbon E-mobility Showcase activity in Nairobi, Kenya, on June 7, 2023. During the ongoing second session of the United Nations Habitat Assembly, a Low-carbon E-mobility Showcase activity was held at United Nations Office at Nairobi. (Xinhua/Han Xu)
People visit an electric bus during a Low-carbon E-mobility Showcase activity in Nairobi, Kenya, on June 7, 2023. During the ongoing second session of the United Nations Habitat Assembly, a Low-carbon E-mobility Showcase activity was held at United Nations Office at Nairobi. (Xinhua/Han Xu)
A woman rides an electric bicycle during a Low-carbon E-mobility Showcase activity in Nairobi, Kenya, on June 7, 2023. During the ongoing second session of the United Nations Habitat Assembly, a Low-carbon E-mobility Showcase activity was held at United Nations Office at Nairobi. (Xinhua/Han Xu)
A woman rides an electric bicycle during a Low-carbon E-mobility Showcase activity in Nairobi, Kenya, on June 7, 2023. During the ongoing second session of the United Nations Habitat Assembly, a Low-carbon E-mobility Showcase activity was held at United Nations Office at Nairobi. (Xinhua/Han Xu)
A man stands on an electric scooter during a Low-carbon E-mobility Showcase activity in Nairobi, Kenya, on June 6, 2023. During the ongoing second session of the United Nations Habitat Assembly, a Low-carbon E-mobility Showcase activity was held at United Nations Office at Nairobi. (Xinhua/Han Xu)
