New York comes under air quality alert amid Canadian wildfires

Xinhua) 09:00, June 08, 2023

An airplane flies over New York, the United States, on June 7, 2023. Central and eastern areas of New York state will come under an air quality health advisory on Wednesday as air quality worsens amid wildfires in Canada, according to the New York state government. (Xinhua/Li Rui)

NEW YORK, June 7 (Xinhua) -- Central and eastern areas of New York state will come under an air quality health advisory on Wednesday as air quality worsens amid wildfires in Canada, according to the New York state government.

Levels of pollution, either ozone or fine particulate matter, are expected to exceed an air quality index (AQI) value of 100, said the state's government.

The New York City government is urging residents to limit their outdoor activities to only what is absolutely necessary, especially if they have heart or breathing problems, according to a post on social media.

According to the U.S. National Weather Service, rampant wildfires in the Canadian province of Quebec brought widespread haze and smoke to the Northeast and Great Lakes areas of the United States.

The combo photo shows wildfire smoke from Canada shrouding New York, the United States, on June 7, 2023 (Top) and the Manhattan skyline at sunset in New York, on May 21, 2023 (Bottom). Central and eastern areas of New York state will come under an air quality health advisory on June 7 as air quality worsens amid wildfires in Canada, according to the New York state government. (Xinhua/Li Rui)

The U.S. Capitol building is shrouded in haze, as smoke from wildfires in Canada brings unhealthy air quality to the East Coast, in Washington, D.C., the United States, on June 7, 2023. (Photo by Aaron Schwartz/Xinhua)

The U.S. Capitol building, the Washington Monument and the Lincoln Memorial are shrouded in haze, as smoke from wildfires in Canada brings unhealthy air quality to the East Coast, in Washington, D.C., the United States, on June 7, 2023. (Photo by Aaron Schwartz/Xinhua)

The Lincoln Memorial, the Washington Monument and the U.S. Capitol building are shrouded in haze, as smoke from wildfires in Canada brings unhealthy air quality to the East Coast, in Washington, D.C., the United States, on June 7, 2023. (Photo by Aaron Schwartz/Xinhua)

The Lincoln Memorial, the Washington Monument and the U.S. Capitol building are shrouded in haze, as smoke from wildfires in Canada brings unhealthy air quality to the East Coast, in Washington, D.C., the United States, on June 7, 2023. (Photo by Aaron Schwartz/Xinhua)

A National Park ranger wearing a face mask is seen with the U.S. Capitol building shrouded in haze in the background, as smoke from wildfires in Canada brings unhealthy air quality to the East Coast, in Washington, D.C., the United States, on June 7, 2023. (Photo by Aaron Schwartz/Xinhua)

The Lincoln Memorial is shrouded in haze, as smoke from wildfires in Canada brings unhealthy air quality to the East Coast, in Washington, D.C., the United States, on June 7, 2023. (Photo by Aaron Schwartz/Xinhua)

The Washington Monument in Washington, D.C. is shrouded in haze viewed from the Marine Corps War Memorial in Arlington, Virginia, as smoke from wildfires in Canada brings unhealthy air quality to the East Coast, the United States, on June 7, 2023. (Photo by Aaron Schwartz/Xinhua)

