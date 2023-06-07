Iran reopens embassy in Saudi Arabia after 7-year closure

Xinhua) 08:25, June 07, 2023

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Alireza Bigdeli (2nd R) attends the ceremony to reopen the Iranian embassy in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on June 6, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Haizhou)

RIYADH, June 6 (Xinhua) -- Iran reopened on Tuesday its embassy in Saudi Arabia after seven years of closure, nearly three months after the two countries agreed to restore bilateral ties under a Chinese-brokered deal.

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Alireza Bigdeli addressed the opening ceremony in the Saudi capital of Riyadh, highlighting the importance of the occasion for the relations between Saudi Arabia and Iran.

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Alireza Bigdeli (C) and Saudi Deputy Minister for Consular Affairs Ambassador Ali Al-Yousef (2nd R) attend the ceremony to reopen the Iranian embassy in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on June 6, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Haizhou)

Bigdeli said that, with the re-hoisting of the flag of Iran in Saudi Arabia and vice versa, the cooperation between the two countries enters a new era.

He added that diplomacy is the best means for communication and dialogue between countries to reach a common understanding, stability, and peace.

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Alireza Bigdeli addresses the ceremony to reopen the Iranian embassy in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on June 6, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Haizhou)

The Iranian official stressed that Iran is always willing to strengthen relations with its neighbors based on the principles of good neighborliness.

Bigdeli also noted that promoting economic relations and mutual investments would lead countries to get closer to each other to achieve peace and stability in the region.

Photo taken on June 6, 2023 shows the reopened Iranian embassy in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. (Xinhua/Wang Haizhou)

In March, Saudi Arabia and Iran reached in Beijing, China a groundbreaking agreement to resume diplomatic relations and reopen their embassies and missions.

According to the trilateral statement jointly issued by China, Saudi Arabia and Iran, the latter two agreed to resolve their disagreements through dialogue and diplomacy, and in light of their brotherly ties, adhering to the principles and objectives of the Charters of the United Nations and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, and international conventions and norms.

