Peach harvest in Dangshan, E China's Anhui

People's Daily Online) 16:44, June 06, 2023

Workers sort nectarines in Dangshan county, east Anhui Province. (Photo/Cui Meng)

Dangshan county in east Anhui Province recently embraced a bumper harvest of fresh peaches.

Lei Qing, a peach grower, planted nectarines, botanically classified as a subspecies of the peach, and several new peach varieties in his three greenhouses in Dangshan.

"This year's peaches can be sold at a good price. It's estimated that I can earn over 60,000 yuan ($8,450)," Lei said excitedly.

By leveraging unique resource advantages, Dangshan county has vigorously developed the peach industry in recent years, making the planting of peach trees in greenhouses a long-term way to bring wealth to farmers and boost rural development.

The annual output of the peaches exceeds 230,000 tonnes in Dangshan county, said Ding Jianbo, head of the county's bureau of agriculture and rural affairs.

Ding added that Dangshan has enhanced brand building for peaches in recent years by strengthening quality oversight and detection and formulating relevant standards for peaches planted in greenhouses.

In 2019, Dangshan nectarine grown in greenhouses was recognized as a national geographical indication product, which has boosted sales of the county's fresh peaches, Ding said.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)