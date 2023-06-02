Children's group photos with President Xi

(People's Daily App) 15:27, June 02, 2023

Whenever he's with children, President Xi Jinping always wears a smile on his face and shows care. "A better life for children is our biggest wish," he once said. Over the past decade Xi has posed for group pictures with many children. Check out the video for the warm moments.

