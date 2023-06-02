Stress relief activities held before upcoming college entrance exam in E China
High school seniors take part in a stress relief game in Huaibei, east China's Anhui Province, May 31, 2023. As this year's college entrance exam approaches, a high school in Huaibei organized a series of activities to help students release stress. (Photo by Wan Shanchao/Xinhua)
High school seniors fly paper airplanes on the playground in Huaibei, east China's Anhui Province, May 31, 2023. As this year's college entrance exam approaches, a high school in Huaibei organized a series of activities to help students release stress. (Photo by Wan Shanchao/Xinhua)
High school seniors take part in a stress relief game in Huaibei, east China's Anhui Province, May 31, 2023. As this year's college entrance exam approaches, a high school in Huaibei organized a series of activities to help students release stress. (Photo by Wan Shanchao/Xinhua)
High school seniors take part in a tug-of-war competition in Huaibei, east China's Anhui Province, May 31, 2023. As this year's college entrance exam approaches, a high school in Huaibei organized a series of activities to help students release stress. (Photo by Wan Shanchao/Xinhua)
High school seniors take part in a stress relief game in Huaibei, east China's Anhui Province, May 31, 2023. As this year's college entrance exam approaches, a high school in Huaibei organized a series of activities to help students release stress. (Photo by Wan Shanchao/Xinhua)
