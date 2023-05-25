China ready to work with int'l community to promote global trade, investment: vice premier

Xinhua) 08:26, May 25, 2023

Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, addresses the opening ceremony of the Global Trade and Investment Promotion Summit of 2023 in Beijing, capital of China, May 24, 2023. (Xinhua/Yue Yuewei)

BEIJING, May 24 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng Wednesday said that China is ready to work with the international community to strengthen communication and exchanges, promote trade and stimulate growth drivers for investment cooperation.

He, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks while addressing the opening ceremony of the Global Trade and Investment Promotion Summit of 2023.

It is of great significance to hold the summit again this year, He said.

The vice premier noted that China is now a force of certainty and stability in the world's economic recovery and international trade and investment. He said China will create more opportunities for the world through its own development.

He expressed the hope that the global community will work together to accelerate international trade and investment and inject a strong impetus into global economic recovery.

