China to hold summit to promote global trade, investment

Xinhua) 13:07, April 27, 2023

BEIJING, April 26 (Xinhua) -- The Global Trade and Investment Promotion Summit of 2023 will take place in Beijing on May 24, the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT) said on Wednesday.

The summit aims to serve as a high-level dialogue platform for business communities from different countries to jointly address global issues, nurture new growth points of international economic cooperation and promote the reform of the global economic governance system, said Wang Linjie, spokesperson of the CCPIT.

A number of foreign leaders, heads of international organizations and economic institutions, executives from multinationals and overseas scholars will attend the summit, said Wang.

The summit will have parallel forums focusing on Chinese modernization, green development and digital economy, she said.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)