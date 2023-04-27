China to hold summit to promote global trade, investment
BEIJING, April 26 (Xinhua) -- The Global Trade and Investment Promotion Summit of 2023 will take place in Beijing on May 24, the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT) said on Wednesday.
The summit aims to serve as a high-level dialogue platform for business communities from different countries to jointly address global issues, nurture new growth points of international economic cooperation and promote the reform of the global economic governance system, said Wang Linjie, spokesperson of the CCPIT.
A number of foreign leaders, heads of international organizations and economic institutions, executives from multinationals and overseas scholars will attend the summit, said Wang.
The summit will have parallel forums focusing on Chinese modernization, green development and digital economy, she said.
Photos
Related Stories
- Global trade growth to slow to 1.7 pct in 2023: WTO report
- Interview: RCEP of great significance for global trade amid anti-globalization sentiment, scholar says
- Xi calls for tackling problems in global economy, trade, investment with "golden keys"
- China to remain as major contributor to global trade growth in 2022: expert
- Global trade to grow slower in 2019: WTO
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.