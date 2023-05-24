Forum on Tibet's development held in Beijing

This photo taken on May 23, 2023 shows the opening ceremony of the "2023 Forum on the Development of Xizang, China" in Beijing, capital of China. A forum on the development of Tibet was held on Tuesday in Beijing to pool wisdom for the continued development of the autonomous region in southwest China. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

BEIJING, May 23 (Xinhua) -- A forum on the development of Tibet was held on Tuesday in Beijing to pool wisdom for the continued development of the autonomous region in southwest China.

The one-day forum, jointly hosted by the State Council Information Office and the regional government of Tibet, brought together officials, experts in various fields and representatives of enterprises and media organizations from home and abroad.

Officially called the "2023 Forum on the Development of Xizang, China," it focused on Tibet's new chapter in high-quality development and human rights protection.

Five sub-forums discussed China's whole-process people's democracy, high-quality development, and Tibet's culture and ecological civilization.

After over 70 years of development, a new modern socialist Tibet featuring political and social stability, economic prosperity, ethnic unity, religious harmony, consolidation of border defense and people living and working in peace and contentment is now presented to the world, said Wang Junzheng, secretary of the Communist Party of China Tibet Autonomous Regional Committee, at the opening ceremony.

"People of various ethnic groups in Tibet have enjoyed a greater sense of accomplishment, happiness and security, and moderately prosperous lives along with the rest of the Chinese people," Wang said.

Colin Mackerras, a recipient of the Chinese Government Friendship Award and the Order of Australia, lauded Tibet's development over past decades, citing his experience gained during visits to Tibet.

He said that Tibet has eliminated absolute poverty, and its infrastructure and living standards have improved dramatically.

