Pic story of herdsmen in China's Tibet

Xinhua) 08:53, May 23, 2023

Herdsman Palden poses with his yaks in southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, May 17, 2023. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Due to the complicated natural conditions of the world's highest peak Mount Qomolangma, yak conveyance has become an essential means of transporting goods and materials for scientific expedition to Mt. Qomolangma.

Herdsmen living in Zhaxizom Township of Tingri County, the nearest administrative township in China to Mt. Qomolangma, have been providing yak services to climbers in response to demand. The herdsmen's work of yak conveyance usually starts from walking the yaks onto the Mt. Qomolangma base camp at an altitude of 5,200 meters. Then they load these yaks with goods like oxygen cylinders and tents before heading for advance camp at an altitude of 6,500 meters on Mt. Qomolangma.

This year, Chinese scientists have started a scientific expedition to the Mt. Qomolangma region in southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, as part of the second comprehensive scientific expedition to the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau.

Palden, a herdsman living in Zhaxizom Township, has been helping scientific research team members transport goods. A nine-day round trip would make Palden earn more than 4,000 yuan (about 569 U.S. dollars). Besides transporting goods and materials, herdsmen here also take a responsibility to pick up rubbish along their route back to the foot of the mountain. "There is only one Mount Qomolangma on the earth and it's our obligation to well protect her," said Palden.

Herdsmen are seen at a tent near the Mount Qomolangma base camp in southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, May 18, 2023. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)

Herdsmen make tea at a tent near the Mount Qomolangma base camp in southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, May 17, 2023. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)

This photo taken on May 18, 2023 shows yaks at the Mount Qomolangma base camp in southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)

A herdsman walks yaks to leave for the Mount Qomolangma base camp in the Zhaxizom Township of Tingri County, Xigaze City, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, May 15, 2023. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

A herdsman loads the goods onto a yak at the Mount Qomolangma base camp in southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, May 12, 2023. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)

Herdsmen tie up the goods at the Mount Qomolangma base camp in southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, May 18, 2023. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

This aerial photo taken on May 18, 2023 shows a yak caravan heading for the advance camp at an altitude of 6,500 meters on Mount Qomolangma in southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Herdsman Palden makes tea at a tent near the Mount Qomolangma base camp in southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, May 17, 2023. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)

A yak caravan heads for the advance camp at an altitude of 6,500 meters on Mount Qomolangma in southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, May 12, 2023. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)

A herdsman feeds yaks in Zangpu Village of Zhaxizom Township, Tingri County, Xigaze City, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, May 20, 2023. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Herdsmen pack the goods for yak conveyance at the Mount Qomolangma base camp in southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, May 18, 2023. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)

A herdsman goes back to the tent after feeding the yaks near the Mount Qomolangma base camp in southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, May 17, 2023. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Herdsman Palden feeds his yak in southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, May 17, 2023. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)

This photo taken on May 18, 2023 shows a yak at the Mount Qomolangma base camp in southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

This aerial photo taken on May 18, 2023 shows a yak caravan heading for the advance camp at an altitude of 6,500 meters on Mount Qomolangma in southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

This photo taken on May 12, 2023 shows a herdsman at the Mount Qomolangma base camp in southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)

A herdsman is seen resting at a tent near the Mount Qomolangma base camp in southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, May 17, 2023. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

