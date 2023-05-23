Forum on Tibet's development opens in Beijing

Xinhua) 15:47, May 23, 2023

BEIJING, May 23 (Xinhua) -- A forum on the development of Tibet opened Tuesday in Beijing to pool wisdom for further development of the autonomous region in southwest China.

The one-day forum, jointly hosted by the State Council Information Office and the regional government of Tibet, brings together officials, experts, and representatives of enterprises and media organizations from home and abroad.

The forum focuses on Tibet's new chapter in high-quality development and human rights protection.

Five sub-forums are scheduled to be held to discuss topics including whole-process people's democracy, high-quality development, as well as Tibet's culture and ecological civilization.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)