China opposes Japan's export control measures for semiconductor manufacturing equipment

Xinhua) 08:25, May 24, 2023

BEIJING, May 23 (Xinhua) -- China firmly opposes the export control measures the Japanese government has placed on semiconductor manufacturing equipment, a spokesperson for China's Ministry of Commerce said on Tuesday.

The move is an abuse of export control measures and a serious departure from free trade rules and international economic and trade rules, the spokesperson said.

During the public consultation period for Japan's proposed measures, Chinese industries submitted comments, and a number of industry associations publicly issued statements opposing the move. Some Japanese industry groups and companies also expressed their concerns about future uncertainties, the spokesperson said.

Regrettably, the spokesperson noted, the export control measures, in disregard of the reasonable demands of the industry, will seriously damage the interests of both Chinese and Japanese companies, as well as economic and trade cooperation between the two countries. It will disrupt the global semiconductor industry structure, and send shock waves through the security and stability of industrial and supply chains.

Japan should immediately correct its wrong practices, starting by maintaining international economic and trade rules as well as China-Japan economic and trade cooperation, to avoid measures hindering the normal cooperation and development of the semiconductor industries of the two countries, the spokesperson said.

China reserves the right to take measures to resolutely safeguard its legitimate rights and interests, the spokesperson added.

