China Southern Airlines resumes Dalian-Nagoya flight route
(Xinhua) 10:16, May 21, 2023
DALIAN, May 20 (Xinhua) -- China Southern Airlines on Saturday officially resumed its passenger air services between the city of Dalian in northeast China's Liaoning Province and Japan's Nagoya.
The route was halted for three years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. China Southern Airlines is currently the only operator of direct passenger flights between the two cities, according to the Dalian branch of the airline.
The route operates twice a week, on Tuesdays and Saturdays.
Following the lifting of travel restrictions, China Southern Airlines' Dalian branch said it would continue its efforts to resume international flights to provide convenience for passengers.
