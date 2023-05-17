Chinese defense minister holds phone conversation with Japanese counterpart

Xinhua) 13:22, May 17, 2023

BEIJING, May 16 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor and Minister of National Defense Li Shangfu on Tuesday had a telephone conversation with Japanese Defense Minister Yasukazu Hamada to exchange views on relations between the two countries and defense relations.

The call was made using a direct telephone line under the maritime and air liaison mechanism between the two defense authorities for the first time, according to an official statement.

The establishment of the hotline is a practical measure that follows the important consensus reached between the leaders of the two countries, the statement said.

It will effectively enrich the communication channels between the two defense authorities and help the two sides improve their management of crises on and above the sea, which is conducive to the maintenance of regional peace and stability, according to the statement.

