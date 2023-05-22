China's power generation increases in April

Xinhua) 10:04, May 22, 2023

BEIJING, May 21 (Xinhua) -- Power generation from industrial enterprises, each with an annual main business turnover of at least 20 million yuan (about 2.84 million U.S. dollars) in China, rose 6.1 percent year on year in April, official data showed.

In the period, the total power generation of such enterprises reached 658.4 billion kilowatt-hours, according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

Thermal power generation expanded 11.5 percent year on year in April, and nuclear power output increased by 5.7 percent from a year ago.

Wind power generation rose 20.9 percent year on year in April, 20.7 percentage points higher than that of March, NBS data showed.

Solar power generation dropped 3.3 percent year on year last month, while hydropower output fell 25.9 percent.

In the first four months of the year, total power generation rose 3.4 percent year on year to 2.73 trillion kilowatt-hours, according to the NBS.

