China rolls out preferential policies to spur tourism

May 20, 2023

BEIJING, May 20 (Xinhua) -- China's tourism sector rolled out lots of preferential policies this month to fuel tourism growth across the country.

The policies include issuing vouchers for cultural and tourism activities, providing assistance for the elderly and the disabled during their trips, and offering free performances. The preferential activities will run throughout May, according to the Ministry of Culture and Tourism.

China observed its National Tourism Day on Friday, with a series of celebrations held across the country.

Rao Quan, vice minister of culture and tourism, called for efforts to embrace National Tourism Day as an opportunity to boost tourism for all people.

