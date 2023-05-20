Foreign firms at China-CEEC Expo eager to further tap Chinese market

15:03, May 20, 2023 By Zhang Qian ( Xinhua

This photo taken on May 16, 2023 shows the Hungarian Pavilion at the China-Central &Eastern European Countries (CEEC) Expo in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province. (Xinhuanet/Zhang Qian)

NINGBO, May 20 (Xinhuanet) -- Eyeing rising opportunities in the Chinese market and upgraded consumption trends of Chinese consumers, enterprises from Central and Eastern European Countries (CEECs) are eager to expand their market presence in China like never before.

“We are very impressed by the size of the exhibition and of the impact that the exhibition has over the Eastern European Countries,” said Plamen Yankov, a Bulgarian rose juice exporter, at the third China-CEEC Expo &International Consumer Goods Fair in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province.

Bearing witness to the growth of China-CEEC cooperation in recent years, he was pleasant to see that Ningbo has opened up a gate for products from CEECs, which greatly helps him to promote his products in China.

In addition to the size of the Chinese market, Yankov was also impressed by Chinese consumers who are now more open for imported products than before.

As his company shifts much of its business online, the Bulgarian exhibitor viewed logistics as a unique feature of the Chinese market.

The development of the logistic service in China makes possible the online channels, allowing us to easily introduce our products to millions of people, he said.

Eyeing great potential in the Chinese market, he thought this expo will be more and more significant in the future.

Yankov’s confidence in the expo and the Chinese market is echoed by other exhibitors.

Majumi Chemicals, a well-established Polish food company, debuted at this year’s expo with new products, hoping to find new distributors.

Just on the second day of the expo, the company has attracted more than 10 potential buyers and distributors in China, according to Dominik Pekalski, the Import-Export Manager of the company.

With more than 15 years of experience doing business with China, the company has started to make adjustments to its products to better cater to different Chinese customers.

Pekalski said the company is willing to show up at the 6th China International Import Expo in Shanghai this November and the next China-CEEC Expo.

Vino Peter Lisicky, a Slovakian wine exporter, is also a first-time exhibitor at the expo.

“It’s definitely a big opportunity for any company who is participating here,” said Peter Lisicky, General Director of the company.

He was heartening to see that so many buyers from China observe the market in a highly professional way, which makes him believe that his products are “in good hands.”

The company, which started exporting to China in 2020, has doubled its export sales to China for two consecutive years despite the pandemic.

“China is our key market and strategic partner. 80 percent of the production goes to China,” he said.

Speaking highly of the opportunities brought by the expo to CEEC companies, Lisicky was confident that the expo will yield good outcomes.

Over 400 exhibitors from CEECs and other European countries have attended the expo, bringing with them distinctive products ranging from agricultural food, wines and cosmetics to intelligent manufacturing and services trade.

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Liang Jun)