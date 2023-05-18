A glimpse of exhibits at China-CEEC Expo

Xinhua) 14:00, May 18, 2023

This photo taken on May 16, 2023 shows the Hungarian Pavilion at the China-Central & Eastern European Countries (CEEC) Expo in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province. Distinctive commodities from Central and Eastern European countries, especially agricultural food, wines, and dairy products, have drawn wide attention at the expo. (Xinhuanet/Zhang Qian)

This photo taken on May 16, 2023 shows Hungarian wines at the China-Central & Eastern European Countries (CEEC) Expo in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province. Distinctive commodities from Central and Eastern European countries, especially agricultural food, wines, and dairy products, have drawn wide attention at the expo. (Xinhuanet/Zhang Qian)

This photo taken on May 16, 2023 shows wines on display at the China-Central & Eastern European Countries (CEEC) Expo in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province. Distinctive commodities from Central and Eastern European countries, especially agricultural food, wines, and dairy products, have drawn wide attention at the expo. (Xinhuanet/Zhang Qian)

This photo taken on May 16, 2023 shows wines on display at the China-Central & Eastern European Countries (CEEC) Expo in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province. Distinctive commodities from Central and Eastern European countries, especially agricultural food, wines, and dairy products, have drawn wide attention at the expo. (Xinhuanet/Zhang Qian)

This photo taken on May 15, 2023 shows an intelligent manufacturing product on display at the China-Central & Eastern European Countries (CEEC) Expo in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province. Distinctive commodities from Central and Eastern European countries, especially agricultural food, wines, and dairy products, have drawn wide attention at the expo. (Xinhuanet/Zhang Qian)

This photo taken on May 16, 2023 shows art works on display at the China-Central & Eastern European Countries (CEEC) Expo in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province. Distinctive commodities from Central and Eastern European countries, especially agricultural food, wines, and dairy products, have drawn wide attention at the expo. (Xinhuanet/Zhang Qian)

This photo taken on May 16, 2023 shows art works on display at the China-Central & Eastern European Countries (CEEC) Expo in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province. Distinctive commodities from Central and Eastern European countries, especially agricultural food, wines, and dairy products, have drawn wide attention at the expo. (Xinhuanet/Zhang Qian)

This photo taken on May 16, 2023 shows Czech crystal items on display at the China-Central & Eastern European Countries (CEEC) Expo in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province. Distinctive commodities from Central and Eastern European countries, especially agricultural food, wines, and dairy products, have drawn wide attention at the expo. (Xinhuanet/Zhang Qian)

This photo taken on May 16, 2023 gives a close-up view of a Czech crystal item on display at the China-Central & Eastern European Countries (CEEC) Expo in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province. Distinctive commodities from Central and Eastern European countries, especially agricultural food, wines, and dairy products, have drawn wide attention at the expo. (Xinhuanet/Zhang Qian)

This photo taken on May 16, 2023 shows Romanian wines on display at the China-Central & Eastern European Countries (CEEC) Expo in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province. Distinctive commodities from Central and Eastern European countries, especially agricultural food, wines, and dairy products, have drawn wide attention at the expo. (Xinhuanet/Zhang Qian)

Visitors shop at the China-Central & Eastern European Countries (CEEC) Expo in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, May 16, 2023. Distinctive commodities from Central and Eastern European countries, especially agricultural food, wines, and dairy products, have drawn wide attention at the expo. (Xinhuanet/Zhang Qian)

