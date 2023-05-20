Slovenia's Elaphe sees China-CEEC Expo as wealth of opportunities

This photo taken on May 16, 2023 shows an exhibition zone of the China-Central &Eastern European Countries (CEEC) Expo in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

LJUBLJANA, May 19 (Xinhua) -- Slovenian motor developer Elaphe Propulsion Technologies LTD. has been pleased with the turnout and business opportunities arising at the China and Central and Eastern European Countries (CEEC) Expo and International Consumer Goods Fair currently taking place in Ningbo, China.

"We are especially proud to have attracted so much attention from government officials of all levels who support the exchange of knowledge and products between our countries, the adoption of cutting-edge technologies by the automotive industry and the expansion of our network of business partners," said Blaz Stefe, the head of Elaphe's representation office in China.

He is also glad at the enthusiasm of visitors and the rich agenda of the expo, saying that parallel events here are happening in an "orderly manner."

A vehicle of Lynk &Co brand exported to Europe is displayed at the China-Central &Eastern European Countries (CEEC) Expo in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, May 16, 2023. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

The China-CEEC Expo is a recurring annual event aimed at promoting cooperation between China and Central and Eastern European Countries. It was first organized in 2015 and was upgraded to a national-level event in 2019. This year, the expo welcomes visitors until May 20.

The event's theme this year is "Deepening Pragmatic Cooperation and Working Together for the Future." This agenda is being delivered through conferences and economic and trade negotiations.

According to Stefe, his company is among the global leaders in direct drive and in-wheel motor propulsion systems, enabling the vehicles to be built around people, to serve their mobility needs on a whole new level while raising standards of safety and comfort.

Elaphe has been present in the Chinese market since 2016 in partnership with Zhejiang Asia Pacific Mechanical and Electronic Co., LTD. (APG), Asia's leading brake producer. Their joint venture company is APG-Elaphe Propulsion Technologies Co., LTD.

"Elaphe and APG are a good match from the perspective of both vision and technology, since both the braking system and the in-wheel motor are located in the wheel of the vehicle and both companies are aiming to provide a whole new level of mobility experience while ensuring its sustainability," Stefe said.

An enterprise delegate from Slovenia displays ski equipment at the China-Central &Eastern European Countries (CEEC) Expo in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, May 16, 2023. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

He said Elaphe's presence in China goes beyond typical trade cooperation. "By exchange of knowledge and business culture on the Slovenian side and effective manufacturing and a huge market on the Chinese side, it brings wider technological and economic benefits to Europe and China while at the same time raising the standards of environmental footprint, safety and comfort with a clear vision towards sustainable smart cities."

The expo has three exhibition areas: the Central and Eastern European Exhibition, International Consumer Goods Exhibition, and the Imported Commodities Annual Exhibition.

