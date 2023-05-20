In pics: photocall at 76th edition of Cannes Film Festival
Actress Gong Li (R) and her husband, French music composer Jean-Michel Jarre pose during a photocall at the 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, on May 18, 2023. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)
Actress Gong Li (L) and her husband, French music composer Jean-Michel Jarre pose during a photocall at the 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, on May 18, 2023. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)
Danish actor Mads Mikkelsen poses during a photocall at the 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, on May 18, 2023. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)
French actress Nadia Tereszkiewicz poses during a photocall at the 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, on May 18, 2023. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)
Actor Gong Jun (R) and actress Zhong Chuxi pose during a photocall at the 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, on May 18, 2023. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)
Actress Zhong Chuxi poses during a photocall at the 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, on May 18, 2023. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)
Actor Gong Jun poses during a photocall at the 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, on May 18, 2023. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)
Indian actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan poses during a photocall at the 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, on May 18, 2023. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)
