In pics: photocall at 76th edition of Cannes Film Festival

Xinhua) 10:42, May 20, 2023

Actress Gong Li (R) and her husband, French music composer Jean-Michel Jarre pose during a photocall at the 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, on May 18, 2023. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

Actress Gong Li (L) and her husband, French music composer Jean-Michel Jarre pose during a photocall at the 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, on May 18, 2023. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

Danish actor Mads Mikkelsen poses during a photocall at the 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, on May 18, 2023. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

French actress Nadia Tereszkiewicz poses during a photocall at the 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, on May 18, 2023. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

Actor Gong Jun (R) and actress Zhong Chuxi pose during a photocall at the 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, on May 18, 2023. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

Actress Zhong Chuxi poses during a photocall at the 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, on May 18, 2023. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

Actor Gong Jun poses during a photocall at the 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, on May 18, 2023. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

Indian actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan poses during a photocall at the 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, on May 18, 2023. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

