Xi, Central Asian leaders announce inauguration of summit mechanism

Xinhua) 15:20, May 19, 2023

XI'AN, May 19 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping and leaders of five Central Asian countries announced on Friday a decision to officially inaugurate the China-Central Asia Summit Mechanism.

The two sides -- China and Central Asian countries -- will take turns to host the biennial summit.

The announcement was made in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, where the first China-Central Asia Summit was held on Thursday and Friday.

The next summit will be held in Kazakhstan in 2025.

The presidents agreed to establish a permanent secretariat of the mechanism in China.

The six countries agreed to promote in-depth cooperation across the board, with priorities given to transport, economy and trade, investment and industry, agriculture, energy, customs, and people-to-people exchanges.

