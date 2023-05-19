Xi, Central Asian leaders announce inauguration of summit mechanism
XI'AN, May 19 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping and leaders of five Central Asian countries announced on Friday a decision to officially inaugurate the China-Central Asia Summit Mechanism.
The two sides -- China and Central Asian countries -- will take turns to host the biennial summit.
The announcement was made in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, where the first China-Central Asia Summit was held on Thursday and Friday.
The next summit will be held in Kazakhstan in 2025.
The presidents agreed to establish a permanent secretariat of the mechanism in China.
The six countries agreed to promote in-depth cooperation across the board, with priorities given to transport, economy and trade, investment and industry, agriculture, energy, customs, and people-to-people exchanges.
Photos
Related Stories
- China-Central Asia Summit in their eyes
- Xi, Central Asian leaders meet press after China-Central Asia Summit
- Xi, Central Asian leaders announce establishment of head-of-state meeting mechanism
- Full text of Xi Jinping's keynote speech at China-Central Asia Summit
- Xi charts course for China-Central Asia cooperation
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.