Xi, Central Asian leaders announce establishment of head-of-state meeting mechanism

Xinhua) 13:19, May 19, 2023

XI'AN, May 19 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping and leaders of five Central Asian countries announced on Friday the official establishment of a mechanism for meetings among the heads of state of China and Central Asian countries.

The announcement was made in Xi'an, where the China-Central Asia Summit was held on Thursday and Friday.

The next summit will be held in Kazakhstan in 2025.

