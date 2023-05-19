Home>>
Xi, Central Asian leaders announce establishment of head-of-state meeting mechanism
(Xinhua) 13:19, May 19, 2023
XI'AN, May 19 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping and leaders of five Central Asian countries announced on Friday the official establishment of a mechanism for meetings among the heads of state of China and Central Asian countries.
The announcement was made in Xi'an, where the China-Central Asia Summit was held on Thursday and Friday.
The next summit will be held in Kazakhstan in 2025.
