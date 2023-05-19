Home>>
China-Central Asia Summit in their eyes
(People's Daily App) 14:55, May 19, 2023
The China-Central Asia Summit is being held in Xi'an from May 18 to 19, the capital of Shaanxi Province.
City residents and international friends are full of expectations for this summit, many hoping it will strengthen cooperation between China and Central Asian countries.
What does the summit look like in their eyes? Let's check it out.
(Produced by Lin Rui, Liang Peiyu, Zhang Guangzheng, Ma Yue, Yin Ziheng and Guo Xinyi)
