Dartmouth College demanded for accountability after Native American remains identified

Xinhua) 14:05, May 18, 2023

NEW YORK, May 17 (Xinhua) -- Native Americans required Dartmouth College to be held accountable after the Ivy League school in the U.S. state of New Hampshire had identified partial skeletal remains of 15 Native Americans in its collections, according to a recent report of The Associated Press (AP).

The remains were used to teach a class in the college as recently as last year, until an audit concluded they had been wrongly catalogued as not Native, the report said.

"Native Americans have a history of injustices in this country starting from it's founding all the way to the present," Shawn Attakai, co-president of the Native American Alumni Association of Dartmouth, was quoted by the report as saying.

More than three decades later, some 884,000 Native American artifacts -- including nearly 102,000 human remains -- are still held by colleges, museums and other institutions in the United States, according to data collected by the National Park Service.

The University of California, Berkeley tops the list of institutions still holding Native American artifacts, according to data, followed by the Ohio History Connection, and Harvard University's Peabody Museum of Archaeology and Ethnology.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)