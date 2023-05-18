U.S., Mexican authorities expect surge in migrants headed towards U.S.
A man kisses his child outside a migrant camp in Reynosa, Mexico, May 16, 2023. U.S. and Mexican authorities expect a surge in migrants headed towards the United States with the end of Title 42, a COVID-related restriction used as a tool to turn back migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border. (Xinhua/Xin Yuewei)
Migrants play football at a migrant camp in Reynosa, Mexico, May 16, 2023. U.S. and Mexican authorities expect a surge in migrants headed towards the United States with the end of Title 42, a COVID-related restriction used as a tool to turn back migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border. (Xinhua/Xin Yuewei)
A migrant sheds tears at a migrant camp in Reynosa, Mexico, May 16, 2023. U.S. and Mexican authorities expect a surge in migrants headed towards the United States with the end of Title 42, a COVID-related restriction used as a tool to turn back migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border. (Xinhua/Xin Yuewei)
Migrants wait outside a migrant camp in Reynosa, Mexico, May 16, 2023. U.S. and Mexican authorities expect a surge in migrants headed towards the United States with the end of Title 42, a COVID-related restriction used as a tool to turn back migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border. (Xinhua/Xin Yuewei)
This photo taken on May 16, 2023 shows migrants outside a migrant camp in Reynosa, Mexico. U.S. and Mexican authorities expect a surge in migrants headed towards the United States with the end of Title 42, a COVID-related restriction used as a tool to turn back migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border. (Xinhua/Xin Yuewei)
This photo taken on May 16, 2023 shows a migrant at a migrant camp in Reynosa, Mexico. U.S. and Mexican authorities expect a surge in migrants headed towards the United States with the end of Title 42, a COVID-related restriction used as a tool to turn back migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border. (Xinhua/Xin Yuewei)
This photo taken on May 16, 2023 shows a migrant outside a migrant camp in Reynosa, Mexico. U.S. and Mexican authorities expect a surge in migrants headed towards the United States with the end of Title 42, a COVID-related restriction used as a tool to turn back migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border. (Xinhua/Xin Yuewei)
Children play outside a migrant camp in Reynosa, Mexico, May 16, 2023. U.S. and Mexican authorities expect a surge in migrants headed towards the United States with the end of Title 42, a COVID-related restriction used as a tool to turn back migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border. (Xinhua/Xin Yuewei)
A migrant rests at a migrant camp in Reynosa, Mexico, May 16, 2023. U.S. and Mexican authorities expect a surge in migrants headed towards the United States with the end of Title 42, a COVID-related restriction used as a tool to turn back migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border. (Xinhua/Xin Yuewei)
Photos
