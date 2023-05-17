China to foster new engines for industrial development: economic planner

Xinhua) 16:37, May 17, 2023

BEIJING, May 17 (Xinhua) -- China will continue to foster new engines for industrial development, as part of efforts to build a modern industrial system, the country's economic planner said Wednesday.

The country will double down on efforts to promote the development of advanced manufacturing, including new energy, new materials and high-end equipment, Meng Wei, spokesperson for the National Development and Reform Commission, told a press conference.

The research and application of advanced technologies will be sped up, and the integrated and clustered development of strategic emerging industries will be advanced, Meng added.

While pushing the manufacturing sector toward higher-end, smarter and greener production, the country will also consolidate its leading position in advantageous industries, according to the spokesperson.

Meng also stressed efforts to shore up weak links vital to the secure development of industries, saying that exploration and development of mineral resources will be scaled up to ensure the security of important industrial and supply chains.

China should speed up the construction of a modern industrial system that is backed by the real economy and that is holistic, advanced and secure, according to a key meeting earlier this month.

