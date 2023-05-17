U.S. maternal mortality rate higher than other developed nations: Cuban media

Xinhua) 13:45, May 17, 2023

HAVANA, May 16 (Xinhua) -- The maternal mortality rate in the United States is higher than that of other developed nations, said a recent report of Cuban news agency Prensa Latina.

In 2021, the United States saw the highest number of maternal deaths in six decades, the report said, quoting U.S. federal statistics.

The figures showed maternal deaths in the United States rose by 40 percent in 2021 compared to 2020, the report said.

In fact, the maternal mortality rate in the United States was as much as 10 times higher than that of other developed countries, the report added.

Studies of the figures also revealed that the maternal mortality rate among African-American women was 2.3 times higher than that of white women in the United States, the report said.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)