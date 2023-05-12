Senior Chinese, U.S. officials talk on bilateral ties

Wang Yi, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the CPC Central Committee, meets with U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan in Vienna, Austria, May 10, 2023. (Xinhua)

VIENNA, May 11 (Xinhua) -- Wang Yi, director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan had candid, in-depth, substantive and constructive discussions on bilateral ties here on Wednesday and Thursday.

The two sides held discussions on removing obstacles in China-U.S. relations and stabilizing the relationship from deterioration.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, fully expounded China's solemn position on the Taiwan question.

The two sides also exchanged views on the situation in the Asia-Pacific region, Ukraine and other international and regional issues of common interest.

Both sides agreed to continue to make good use of this strategic communication channel.

