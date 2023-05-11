China eases policies to facilitate cross-border travel

Xinhua) 13:20, May 11, 2023

BEIJING, May 11 (Xinhua) -- China will resume its fast-lane services at all its ports from May 15, as part of the country's efforts to facilitate travel across the border, said the National Immigration Administration on Thursday.

Chinese nationals are allowed to use fast lanes for expedited border inspection on the following travel documents: Chinese ordinary passports, exit-entry permits for traveling to and from Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan, mainland travel permits for Hong Kong and Macao residents, five-year mainland travel permits for Taiwan residents, and permits of multiple entries valid for one year, said the administration in a notice.

Foreigners can use the service with their passports or electronic passports and China-issued foreign permanent resident ID cards and residence permits with a validity period of more than six months, it added.

