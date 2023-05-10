Fujian Museum to serve as China's main venue for World Museum Day

Xinhua) 10:09, May 10, 2023

BEIJING, May 9 (Xinhua) -- Fujian Museum in east China's Fujian Province will be the country's main venue for this year's World Museum Day, which falls on May 18, according to the National Cultural Heritage Administration.

The museum will host relevant activities from May 17 to 19 with the theme of "museums, sustainability and better lives," Gu Yucai, deputy head of the administration, told a press conference Tuesday.

The annual awards for the best exhibitions from museums across China over the year will be announced, Gu said.

A themed exhibition on the Maritime Silk Road will also open at Fujian Museum on May 18, while a number of featured exhibitions, seminars, dialogues and events will take place at museums around the province.

Thousands of activities marking the World Museum Day are expected to be held nationwide.

