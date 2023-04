We Are China

Cao Cao Mausoleum Museum in China's Henan to open to public

Xinhua) 14:25, April 28, 2023

This aerial photo taken on April 24, 2023 shows the Cao Cao Mausoleum Museum in Anyang City, central China's Henan Province. (Xinhua/Li An)

The Cao Cao Mausoleum Museum, located in Xigaoxue Village in the city of Anyang, Henan Province, is set to open to the public on Saturday.

The museum displays over 400 cultural relics unearthed from the mausoleum of Cao Cao, a prominent historical figure in China, including stone plaques, stone tablets, pottery tripods, among other cultural relics.

This photo taken on April 22, 2023 shows mica sheets displayed in the Cao Cao Mausoleum Museum in Anyang City, central China's Henan Province. (Xinhua/Li An)

People visit the Cao Cao Mausoleum Museum in Anyang City, central China's Henan Province, April 27, 2023. (Xinhua/Li An)

People visit the Cao Cao Mausoleum Museum in Anyang City, central China's Henan Province, April 27, 2023. (Xinhua/Li An)

People visit the Cao Cao Mausoleum Museum in Anyang City, central China's Henan Province, April 27, 2023. (Xinhua/Li An)

People visit the Cao Cao Mausoleum Museum in Anyang City, central China's Henan Province, April 27, 2023. (Xinhua/Li An)

This combo photo taken on April 22, 2023 shows stone plaques displayed in the Cao Cao Mausoleum Museum in Anyang City, central China's Henan Province. (Xinhua/Li An)

A visitor takes photos of cultural relics displayed at the Cao Cao Mausoleum Museum in Anyang City, central China's Henan Province, April 27, 2023. (Xinhua/Li An)

This photo taken on April 27, 2023 shows cultural relics displayed in the Cao Cao Mausoleum Museum in Anyang City, central China's Henan Province. (Xinhua/Li An)

This photo taken on April 22, 2023 shows a stone pillow displayed in the Cao Cao Mausoleum Museum in Anyang City, central China's Henan Province. (Xinhua/Li An)

People visit the Cao Cao Mausoleum Museum in Anyang City, central China's Henan Province, April 27, 2023. (Xinhua/Li An)

A visitor takes photos of cultural relics displayed in the Cao Cao Mausoleum Museum in Anyang City, central China's Henan Province, April 27, 2023. (Xinhua/Li An)

This aerial photo taken on April 24, 2023 shows the Cao Cao Mausoleum Museum in Anyang City, central China's Henan Province. (Xinhua/Li An)

This photo taken on April 22, 2023 shows pottery tripods displayed in the Cao Cao Mausoleum Museum in Anyang City, central China's Henan Province. (Xinhua/Li An)

This photo taken on April 22, 2023 shows a golden button displayed in the Cao Cao Mausoleum Museum in Anyang City, central China's Henan Province. (Xinhua/Li An)

This aerial photo taken on April 24, 2023 shows a statue of Cao Cao at the Cao Cao Mausoleum Museum in Anyang City, central China's Henan Province. (Xinhua/Li An)

