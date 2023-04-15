Hangzhou Pavilion of the Meet You Museum officially opens
Visitors look at "Hector and Andromache" by Giorgio de Chirico at the Hangzhou Pavilion of the Meet You Museum in Hangzhou, East China's Zhejiang Province, April 14, 2023. The Hangzhou Pavilion of the Meet You Museum officially opened on Friday. Two exhibitions featuring artworks of well-known Western artists including Vincent van Gogh and Claude Monet were launched for the public on the opening day. (Xinhua/Weng Xinyang)
Visitors look at a replica of the portrait "Louis XIV (1638-1715), roi de France" and an etching of the original portrait at the Hangzhou Pavilion of the Meet You Museum in Hangzhou, East China's Zhejiang Province, April 14, 2023. The Hangzhou Pavilion of the Meet You Museum officially opened on Friday. Two exhibitions featuring artworks of well-known Western artists including Vincent van Gogh and Claude Monet were launched for the public on the opening day. (Xinhua/Weng Xinyang)
Visitors look at engraving works at the Hangzhou Pavilion of the Meet You Museum in Hangzhou, East China's Zhejiang Province, April 14, 2023. The Hangzhou Pavilion of the Meet You Museum officially opened on Friday. Two exhibitions featuring artworks of well-known Western artists including Vincent van Gogh and Claude Monet were launched for the public on the opening day. (Xinhua/Weng Xinyang)
Visitors look at "Dreams" by Vittorio Corcos at the Hangzhou Pavilion of the Meet You Museum in Hangzhou, East China's Zhejiang Province, April 14, 2023. The Hangzhou Pavilion of the Meet You Museum officially opened on Friday. Two exhibitions featuring artworks of well-known Western artists including Vincent van Gogh and Claude Monet were launched for the public on the opening day. (Xinhua/Weng Xinyang)
Visitors look at "Four White Discs and Red Rubber" by Alexander Calder at the Hangzhou Pavilion of the Meet You Museum in Hangzhou, East China's Zhejiang Province, April 14, 2023. The Hangzhou Pavilion of the Meet You Museum officially opened on Friday. Two exhibitions featuring artworks of well-known Western artists including Vincent van Gogh and Claude Monet were launched for the public on the opening day. (Xinhua/Weng Xinyang)
Visitors look at one of the portraits in the series "L'Arlesienne" by Vincent van Gogh at the Hangzhou Pavilion of the Meet You Museum in Hangzhou, East China's Zhejiang Province, April 14, 2023. The Hangzhou Pavilion of the Meet You Museum officially opened on Friday. Two exhibitions featuring artworks of well-known Western artists including Vincent van Gogh and Claude Monet were launched for the public on the opening day. (Xinhua/Weng Xinyang)
Visitors look at "Pink Water Lilies" by Claude Monet at the Hangzhou Pavilion of the Meet You Museum in Hangzhou, East China's Zhejiang Province, April 14, 2023. The Hangzhou Pavilion of the Meet You Museum officially opened on Friday. Two exhibitions featuring artworks of well-known Western artists including Vincent van Gogh and Claude Monet were launched for the public on the opening day. (Xinhua/Weng Xinyang)
Photos
