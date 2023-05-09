Tea industry thriving in Hefeng County, C China

Xinhua) 10:27, May 09, 2023

This aerial photo taken on May 8, 2023 shows a tea garden in Zouma Township, Hefeng County, central China's Hubei Province. In recent years, Hefeng County has explored the integration of tea industry with tourism and built a number of tea gardens, which help increase local farmers' income and promote rural revitalization. (Photo by Yang Shunpi/Xinhua)

This aerial photo taken on May 7, 2023 shows a tea garden in Zouma Township, Hefeng County, central China's Hubei Province. In recent years, Hefeng County has explored the integration of tea industry with tourism and built a number of tea gardens, which help increase local farmers' income and promote rural revitalization. (Photo by Yang Shunpi/Xinhua)

This aerial photo taken on May 7, 2023 shows villagers picking tea leaves at a tea garden in Zouma Township, Hefeng County, central China's Hubei Province. In recent years, Hefeng County has explored the integration of tea industry with tourism and built a number of tea gardens, which help increase local farmers' income and promote rural revitalization. (Photo by Yang Shunpi/Xinhua)

This aerial photo taken on May 8, 2023 shows a tea garden in Zouma Township, Hefeng County, central China's Hubei Province. In recent years, Hefeng County has explored the integration of tea industry with tourism and built a number of tea gardens, which help increase local farmers' income and promote rural revitalization. (Photo by Yang Shunpi/Xinhua)

This aerial photo taken on May 7, 2023 shows villagers picking tea leaves at a tea garden in Zouma Township, Hefeng County, central China's Hubei Province. In recent years, Hefeng County has explored the integration of tea industry with tourism and built a number of tea gardens, which help increase local farmers' income and promote rural revitalization. (Photo by Yang Shunpi/Xinhua)

