9-year-old girl wows crowd with impressive roller skating skills

(People's Daily App) 16:24, May 08, 2023

Huang Xiwen, a talented nine-year-old, secured 9th place in the girls' freestyle roller skating event at the 19th Beidaihe Roller Sports Festival in Hebei Province. Her cute yet swift moves earned her a round of applause from the audience.

