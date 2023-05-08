Home>>
9-year-old girl wows crowd with impressive roller skating skills
(People's Daily App) 16:24, May 08, 2023
Huang Xiwen, a talented nine-year-old, secured 9th place in the girls' freestyle roller skating event at the 19th Beidaihe Roller Sports Festival in Hebei Province. Her cute yet swift moves earned her a round of applause from the audience.
