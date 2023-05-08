Chinese defense minister meets Pakistan's navy chief

BEIJING, May 8 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor and Minister of National Defense Li Shangfu met with Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi, chief of the naval staff of the Pakistan Navy, in Beijing on Monday.

Li said the relations between the militaries of the two countries are an important part of China-Pakistan relations, and cooperation between the two sides in various fields, including the two navies, has achieved good results.

Li said the militaries of the two countries should expand new exchange areas, create new cooperation highlights, and work together to safeguard the security interests of both countries and the region.

Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi said the Pakistani Navy is willing to establish a closer cooperation mechanism with the Chinese Navy, further deepen pragmatic exchanges and cooperation, and jointly safeguard regional security and stability.

