China, Afghanistan, Pakistan pledge to enhance cooperation on security, counter-terrorism

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Qin Gang (1st L) attends the fifth round China-Afghanistan-Pakistan Foreign Ministers' Dialogue in Islamabad, Pakistan, May 6, 2023. The dialogue was chaired by Pakistani Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari (C). Amir Khan Muttaqi (1st R), acting foreign minister of the Afghan interim government, attended the dialogue. (Xinhua/Ahmad Kamal)

ISLAMABAD, May 7 (Xinhua) -- China, Afghanistan and Pakistan have pledged to further strengthen trilateral cooperation on security and counter-terrorism.

When attending the China-Afghanistan-Pakistan Foreign Ministers' Dialogue in the Pakistani capital on Saturday with Pakistani Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Acting Foreign Minister of the Afghan interim government Amir Khan Muttaqi, Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Qin Gang said that as traditional friendly neighbors, China is ready to make joint efforts with Afghanistan and Pakistan to implement the Global Development Initiative, Global Security Initiative and Global Civilization Initiative.

China is willing to share development opportunities and meet security challenges with the two countries to set an example of cooperation on neighbors, mini-multilateralism and hotspot issues through bilateral and trilateral mechanisms, he said.

The Chinese side promised to strengthen trilateral cooperation with Afghanistan and Pakistan on security and counter-terrorism, uphold the vision of common, comprehensive, cooperative, and sustainable security, and firmly oppose any form of terrorism and "double standards" on fighting terrorism, Qin said.

He called for enhanced trilateral cooperation on counter-terrorism through such mechanisms as the coordination and cooperation mechanism among neighbors of Afghanistan within the regional multilateral framework.

The Chinese foreign minister expected Afghanistan and Pakistan to take further measures to ensure the security and safety of Chinese nationals, institutions and projects.

China is willing to strengthen strategic communication and policy coordination with Afghanistan and Pakistan through the trilateral cooperation mechanism, so as to boost good-neighborliness and strategic mutual trust, Qin added.

Muttaqi and Bilawal said the China-Afghanistan-Pakistan cooperation is of great significance to regional peace and prosperity.

They said Afghanistan and Pakistan are willing to actively promote trilateral cooperation, formulate a roadmap for cooperation in such fields as politics, security and economy, safeguard the common interests of the three countries, achieve mutual benefit and win-win results, and bring benefits to the people of the three neighbors and other countries in the region.

The three foreign ministers agreed to uphold good-neighborliness and friendship, deepen political mutual trust, respect each other's sovereignty and territorial integrity, and properly address differences and disputes through equal consultation.

They made it clear to oppose interference in Afghanistan's internal affairs, illegal unilateral sanctions against Afghanistan, and all acts that undermine regional peace and stability.

The three sides pledged to strengthen counter-terrorism cooperation. China and Pakistan expressed their support for the Afghan interim government to strengthen capacity building to better cope with the threat of terrorism. Afghanistan stressed that it will not allow any forces to use its territory for activities against China and Pakistan.

They also vowed to restart the dialogue mechanism within the framework of the foreign ministers' dialogue, and strengthen exchanges and cooperation in economy, trade, agriculture, poverty reduction and people-to-people exchanges.

The three countries agreed to advance cooperation on the Belt and Road Initiative, support the extension of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor to Afghanistan, promote connectivity among the three neighbors and the region, and improve the cross-border trade system, with a view to enhancing trilateral economic integration and achieving sustainable development.

