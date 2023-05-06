Rare new plant species discovered in S China's Guangdong

People's Daily Online) 16:45, May 06, 2023

A research team from the Baixi provincial nature reserve in Zijin county, Heyuan city, south China's Guangdong Province recently published the findings of a rare new plant species, Viola heyuanensis, in the international academic journal, Nordic Journal of Botany.

Photo shows Viola heyuanensis, a rare new plant species. (Photo courtesy of the Baixi provincial nature reserve)

The research team discovered the new species during a survey in the western part of Zijin county in 2021 and named it Viola heyuanensis, according to Ye Qinliang, deputy director of the administration office of the reserve. It is a critically endangered plant species and the first species of spermatophytes named after Heyuan. The species is also native to the city.

The discovery of Viola heyuanensis is of great significance for biodiversity research in Guangdong, Ye said.

Photo shows Viola heyuanensis, a perennial rhizomatous herb with aerial stems and stolons about 10 cm tall. (Photo courtesy of the Baixi provincial nature reserve)

A researcher from the Baixi provincial nature reserve takes photos of Viola heyuanensis in Zijin county, Heyuan city, south China's Guangdong Province (Photo courtesy of the Baixi provincial nature reserve)

