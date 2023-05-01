Yoon's U.S. visit "a dangerous trip for nuclear war": KCNA

SEOUL, April 30 (Xinhua) -- South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol's latest U.S. trip was "the most hostile, aggressive and provocative, dangerous trip for a nuclear war," the state news agency of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) said Sunday.

In a commentary, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) voiced harsh criticism and a stern warning, lashing all out at the documents and rhetoric coming out of the recent U.S.-South Korea summit talks in Washington.

The commentary began by putting the Washington Declaration, a signature document on upgrading "extended deterrence" against the DPRK, in its crosshairs, reprimanding it as "a typical product of the heinous hostile policy towards the DPRK," designed to make "a nuclear war against the DPRK a fait accompli."

"There is no precedent that they (U.S. and South Korea) designated the DPRK as a target for a nuclear attack publicly to the world and nakedly stated regular and sustained deployment of strategic nuclear assets to the Korean Peninsula," it added.

The commentary then blasted the South Korean leader, saying his "treacherous and submissive acts to the U.S. are turning South Korea into a U.S. arsenal and advanced base for a nuclear war and hurting the security and interests of not only the Korean Peninsula but also the region."

South Korea and the United States issued the Washington Declaration on Wednesday, which announced the establishment of a new Nuclear Consultative Group and the upcoming visit of a U.S. nuclear ballistic missile submarine to South Korea for the purpose of strengthening the so-called "extended deterrence."

