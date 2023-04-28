China to actively implement Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework

BEIJING, April 27 (Xinhua) -- China will actively contribute its share to achieving the goals set in the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework, an official said Thursday.

The Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework, aimed at reversing biodiversity loss and setting the world on a path of recovery, was adopted at the COP15, formally known as the 15th meeting of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Convention on Biological Diversity.

The framework has four long-term goals for 2050 and 23 action-oriented global targets over the decade to 2030. It seeks a harmonious coexistence between humans and nature by 2050.

To facilitate the implementation of the targets, China is formulating national biodiversity conservation strategies and action plans for the new era while optimizing policies related to biodiversity protection, Wang Zhibin, an official with the Ministry of Ecology and Environment, told a press conference.

The country is also working to establish a nature reserve system with national parks at its heart and build ex-situ conservation facilities such as zoos, botanical gardens, and ex-situ conservation centers, Wang said.

Efforts will be made to strengthen the investigation, monitoring, early warning, and control of invasive alien species in key areas and improve the management and control of invasive alien species, Wang noted.

The country will resolutely crack down on the illegal activities that damage the ecological environment and wildlife resources, said Wang, calling for public participation in biodiversity conservation.

