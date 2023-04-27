China's BeiDou makes more than 300 billion daily positioning calls

Xinhua) 13:13, April 27, 2023

BEIJING, April 26 (Xinhua) -- China's BeiDou Navigation Satellite System (BDS) makes more than 300 billion positioning calls a day, according to the 13th China Satellite Navigation Conference.

The 3-day conference kicked off Wednesday in Beijing, attracting more than 4,000 participants among the experts and scholars in the satellite navigation field both at home and abroad.

The theme of this year's conference is digital economy and intelligent navigation.

Since 2020 when the BDS-3 was completed and launched, it has played an important role in enabling economic and social development. Mapping software has called the BDS for positioning more than 300 billion times a day.

The total number of terminal products with BDS positioning function exceeded 1.2 billion units or sets in China, according to the conference. And the BDS has served more than 7.9 million operating vehicles, 47,000 ships, and 40,000 postal and express delivery vehicles on main lines.

Meanwhile, there are more than 5 million shared bikes equipped with BDS high-precision positioning chips. And mobile phones supporting the BDS-3 short message communication service are available on sale.

With the next generation of BDS as the core, a more ubiquitous, integrated, and intelligent national spatial and temporal system is expected to be built by 2035.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)