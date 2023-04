Latest digitalization achievements displayed in SE China's Fuzhou

Xinhua) 08:43, April 27, 2023

This photo taken on April 26, 2023 shows a view of the exhibition of the 6th Digital China Summit in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)

FUZHOU, April 26, 2023 (Xinhua) -- The 6th Digital China Summit will take place in the city of Fuzhou in east China's Fujian Province from April 27 to 28. A five-day exhibition is unveiled Wednesday as part of the summit to display the latest achievements and successful practices of digitalization including digital infrastructure, the economy, and society.

This photo taken on April 26, 2023 shows the lighting installations set in the exhibition venue of the 6th Digital China Summit in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)

This photo taken on April 26, 2023 shows a view of the exhibition of the 6th Digital China Summit in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)

A media worker poses for a photo in holographic laser projection at an exhibition of the 6th Digital China Summit in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, April 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)

This photo taken on April 26, 2023 shows a view of the exhibition of the 6th Digital China Summit in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)

This photo taken on April 26, 2023 shows a view outside the exhibition venue of the 6th Digital China Summit in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)

A visitor displays a cup of coffee purchased with China's digital yuan, or the e-CNY, at an exhibition of the 6th Digital China Summit in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, April 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)

Intelligent vehicles are displayed at an exhibition of the 6th Digital China Summit in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, April 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)

