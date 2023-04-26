Biden officially launches 2024 reelection campaign

U.S. President Joe Biden delivers a speech during an event at the White House in Washington, D.C., the United States, April 24, 2023. (Photo by Aaron Schwartz/Xinhua)

U.S. President Joe Biden on Tuesday formally announced that he is running for re-election for the presidency in 2024, seeking another four years in the White House.

"When I ran for president four years ago, I said we are in a battle for the soul of America. And we still are," Biden, a Democrat, said in a video released early in the morning.

The announcement fell on the four-year anniversary of Biden launching his 2020 U.S. presidential campaign.

Julie Chavez Rodriguez, a senior White House official and longtime Democratic Party activist, is expected to manage Biden's 2024 campaign.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump -- who lost to Biden in the 2020 election but has refused to concede -- is an early frontrunner for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.

Trump attacked Biden in a statement released on Monday evening, calling his presidency "calamitous and failed."

The 2024 U.S. presidential election is scheduled for Nov. 5, 2024.

According to a new NBC News national poll, there isn't much public appetite for a Biden-Trump rematch in next year's election.

Seventy percent of all Americans, including 51 percent of Democrats, think that Biden should not run for a second term, the poll showed. Half of those who say Biden, 80, should not run cite his age as a "major" reason why.

As for Trump, 60 percent of Americans, including a third of Republicans, believe that the Republican shouldn't run in 2024, according to the poll.

"At this stage, 2024 is shaping up to be a sequel of the 2020 election," Democratic pollster Jeff Horwitt of Hart Research, who conducted this poll with Republican pollster Bill McInturff and his team at Public Opinion Strategies, was quoted by NBC News as saying.

"Sequels are frequently hits at the box office, but apparently not at the ballot box," Horwitt added.

It is clear that "people do not want a Biden-Trump rematch," McInturff was quoted as saying.

