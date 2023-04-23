Celebrations for 2023 Chinese National Costume Day attract youth

Xinhua) 14:20, April 23, 2023

BEIJING, April 22 (Xinhua) -- Thousands of young fans of traditional Chinese fineries observed the fifth Chinese National Costume Day on Saturday to experience the beauty of Chinese culture.

Various activities took place simultaneously in Beijing and three provinces, according to the Central Committee of the Chinese Communist Youth League (CCYL), the event's sponsor.

At a park in the capital city, visitors can feast their eyes with dazzling Chinese fineries and accessories and experience traditional Chinese culture through performances of Kunqu Opera, folk music, and themed lectures, the CCYL Central Committee said.

Venues in Shandong, Jiangsu, and Hunan held activities featuring distinctive local traditional culture online and offline.

Initiated in 2018, the event encourages young people to advance Chinese traditional culture.

